Karnataka govt withdraws order to shift SSLC students to govt schools to write examination

BENGALURU: In an important decision, the education department and Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have withdrawn their decision of moving SSLC students from private schools to neighbourhood government schools to write their SSLC examinations this year.

As several private schools had failed to procure a Renewal of Recognition certificate (RR) from the department of education and school literacy, on December 28, the department instructed officials to tag SSLC students from such private schools to nearby government schools. However, private school associations opposed the move and stated that the department has no rights to shift students “forcibly” to a government school.

“Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa formed a committee headed by Puttanna, former member of the Legislative Council, recently during the winter session to look into the issue of renewal of recognition of schools. The committee is yet to come out with its decision.

A lot of private schools face the issue of corruption in the department when they go for renewal of recognition. Besides, they have to get clearance from the fire department, income tax, land conversion certificate and others. Most of the schools haven’t applied for RR this year,” said D Shashikumar, secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

“The department has no right to move our SSLC students to government schools. After opposing the decision by the department, they have withdrawn their decision and students are allowed to write the exams under their respective schools. In the past, SSLC students from these private schools have written the exams.”

KSEAB and education department officials were not available for comment.