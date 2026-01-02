Kogilu encroachment clearance drive: BJP writes to Pinarayi, says his tweets will help homeless

BENGALURU: BJP workers from Mandya have penned a sarcastic letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the Kogilu encroachment clearance drive, pointing out serious anomalies in the Congress government’s housing policies. The BJP has urged the Kerala CM to post a tweet on the poor and urban poor in Karnataka who have no houses.

The letter reads, “Dear Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, there are plenty of poor people in our state. Please post one tweet, if you post a tweet our government will immediately provide houses.”

The letter comes in the backdrop of a drive to clear encroachments in Kogilu Layout in North Bengaluru, where 150-200 illegal dwellings were removed on December 20. The encroachments were cleared from 5 acres of land, said to be worth about Rs 80 crore.

Opposition leader R Ashoka pointed out that the land is worth about Rs 600 crore, and is part of a larger parcel of about 14 acres, which had been encroached by “illegal migrants”. The land belongs to Karnataka Solid Waste Management Limited, which is a government company.