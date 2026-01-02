Lingayats to hold day of penance in Gadag on January 2 over brutal honour killing pregnant woman

BENGALURU: In an unprecedented act of public introspection, members of the influential Lingayat community will observe day-long penance and atonement on Friday to condemn the brutal ‘honour’ killing of a 19-year-old pregnant woman for marrying outside her caste. This is probably a first such in independent India.

The repentance programme will be held from 10am at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in Gadag, where Lingayat writers, activists and pro-Basava organisations will gather to denounce the murder of Manya Patil, allegedly killed by her own father and relatives for marrying a Dalit youth. Manya, a resident of Inamveerapur village in Hubballi taluk, had married Vivekananda Doddamani, a Dalit man from the same village, despite stiff family opposition.

The couple registered their marriage in June 2025 and returned to the village earlier this month, hoping for reconciliation as Manya was pregnant. Instead, her family allegedly hacked her to death, killing her unborn child as well. Vivekananda and his family members were injured in the attack.

Calling the murder a betrayal of the core values of the Lingayat faith, author and activist Meenakshi Bali said the crime mocked the teachings of Basavanna, the 12th-century reformer who rejected caste hierarchies and championed social equality, and even encouraged such ‘pratiloma’ marriages. “It is an irony. Basavanna stood for a casteless society and encouraged inter-caste marriages. Here, a self-proclaimed follower is accused of killing his own daughter for precisely that,” she said.