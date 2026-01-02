Viral video that shows mobile phones being thrown into Hindalga Central Jail, a month old: DIG

BELAGAVI: Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), North Zone, TP Shesh on Thursday said the viral CCTV footage that shows mobile phones being thrown into Hindalga Central Jail is nearly a month old. He also said that during recent inspections, 34 mobile phones were recovered from prisons across the North Zone, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Thursday, Shesh said a case has already been registered in connection with the viral CCTV footage. “Belagavi Rural Police are investigating the incident. Preliminary observations suggest that the CCTV footage has been leaked from the prison. The Director General of Police has instructed officials to conduct a thorough probe and submit a detailed report,” he said.

Shesh said initial findings point finger at some CISF personnel deployed for prison security. Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, he said.

On Shesh’s directions, an inspection was conducted in Hindalga Jail a day earlier, and officials seized 12 mobile phones, one charger and four SIM cards. Shesh said similar inspections in prisons under the North Zone led to the recovery of 34 mobile phones, revealing persistent smuggling of prohibited items into jails.

The DIG said strict action is being taken to prevent the use of mobile phones and other banned items inside prisons. Regular inspections, tighter surveillance of staff and enhanced use of technology will be adopted to strengthen prison security, he said, adding that the department would not tolerate any illegal activities by inmates and staff.

Gambling, boozing in Kalaburagi jail

Kalaburagi: Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar has ordered a probe into the leaking of a video showing four prisoners playing cards, smoking and consuming liquor that went viral recently and other allegations against the prisoners as well as jail staff. Inspector General of Police (Prisons) PV Anand Reddy will conduct the probe.