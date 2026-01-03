55 patients go missing from Bengaluru's NIMHANS, Kidwai hospitals in 20 months

BENGALURU: In a matter of grave concern, 55 patients who had come for consultation to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nihmans) and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology went missing from January 1, 2024 to August 14, 2025. Of them, three are yet to be traced and handed back to their families.

The majority of them went missing at the most unexpected moments -- when their caretakers were collecting bills, buying medications, busy with phone calls or even while sharing their experiences with others in the OPD.

As per the missing persons record at the Siddapura police station in Jayanagar, Kadappa Rodannavar (81) went missing from NIMHANS on May 23, 2024 and Munikrishnappa (70) on November 6, 2025. Similarly, Shantaswamy (52) went missing on April 30, 2025 from Kidwai hospital premises. They have remained untraced.

Dr Arvind HR, Deputy Medical Superintendent, NIMHANS, said, “People with mental health illness have a tendency to run away and we trace them and hand them back to their family members. We also have an Incident Reporting Committee at the hospital that looks into missing person cases. In most instances, patients who go missing suffer mainly from schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, while some would have been diagnosed with dementia.”