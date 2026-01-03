BWSSB invites tenders to supply STP water to Peenya industrial area

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated that tenders have been invited to fulfil 4 Million Litre Per Day (MLD) of ultra-pure treated water from Nagasandra Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to Peenya Industrial Area.

He said that the project aims to supply uninterrupted treated-water to Peenya, which is one of Asia’s largest industrial hubs. The primary objective of this scheme is to supply high-grade water at an affordable cost to support the growth and operations of small-scale industries in the region.

According to the BWSSB chief, to ensure the water remains uncontaminated, a Dedicated Distribution Network (DDN), is being laid. The 27-km HDPE pipeline will be installed to reach industrial units. A 5 Lakh Litre capacity Overhead Tank (OHT) will be put in place supporting storage and pumping along with the construction of a sump cum pump house and installation of pumping machinery.

The 4 MLD of water sourced from the Nagasandra STP will undergo state-of-the-art purification, to reach ‘Ultra-Pure Treated Water’ standards.