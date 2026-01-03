CET 2026 to be held on April 23, 24; registrations open from January 17

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test 2026 will be held on April 23 and 24, announced Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar here on Friday.

“The registration for CET will begin on January 17. While Physics and Chemistry tests will be held on April 23, Maths and Biology will be on April 24. The Kannada language exam for students from districts in Gadinadu (bordering districts) will be held on April 22 for 50 marks,” he said after releasing a manual for CET 2026 and inaugurating the newly built Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) building.

Medical Education minister Sharan Prakash Patil, KEA Executive Director H Prasanna and others were present.“The state has 3,112 recognised Science PU colleges, including government colleges, A total 2,92,733 students are studying in second PUC.

If we add 83,000 students from CBSE and ICSE streams, the total number of students will be 3,75,507. The CET manual, which explains the courses and allocation of seats, will be distributed to all students, teachers and parents so that there is no confusion,” he said.

For the first time, KEA will verify a candidate’s name, date of birth and address through Aadhaar or Digi Locker. This is to avoid mistakes in writing the names of students.

Help Desks

For the convenience of students, help desks will be set up in government, aided engineering colleges and government polytechnic colleges during the entry of options for various courses. KEA will include practical type questions in CET this year.