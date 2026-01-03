Citizens should help government come out of its tunnel vision in Bengaluru

To predict urban mobility outlook for Bengaluru in 2026, one must know the prevailing baseline. Sadly, it isn’t good. 2025 will go down as ‘Annus Horribilis’ for urban mobility. BBMP and, later on, B-SMILE spent most of 2025 in an ill-advised pursuit of car-centric tunnel roads and a patchwork elevated roads relying on perverse cut-paste studies. Will 2026 see a respite? It has to, for Bengaluru’s sake. If not, future generations will not look on us kindly.

Citizens must find the inspiration to strongly call out and stop the government’s tunnel-visioned unscientific plans. Sustainable solutions are already known, but the will to implement isn’t there. Solutions don’t necessarily mean capital intensive projects. Simple operational optimisation measures alleviates much of the traffic problem. What should Bengaluru do in 2026?

Adopt agile tactical planning and implementation

Traffic jams are amalgamation of accumulated road inefficiencies. Reducing turbulence (frequent braking), removing viscosity (capacity mismatches) and ensuring smooth weaving (lane changes), will remove wave propagation (traffic jams). Common sense measures like relocating bottleneck bus-stops, storage lanes for turning traffic, synchronised signals and enabling dynamic lane reversals reduces traffic congestion at many choke points.