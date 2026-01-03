CM Siddaramaiah orders expert review of Bandipur, Nagarahole safari ban

BENGALURU: Hope flickers for Karnataka’s wildlife tourism with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday ordering an expert committee to review the two-month safari ban in Bandipur and Nagarahole, the state’s wildlife tourism hotspots that remain closed after deadly tiger attacks.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had flagged that safaris were disturbing animals and pushing them into villages, but with peak season bookings evaporating and hundreds of guides, drivers and resort staff jobless, pressure mounted for a rethink. The panel will weigh safe resumption of eco-tourism, and restoring livelihoods without risking lives or habitats.

At the State Wildlife Board meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, the CM ordered the constitution of a technical committee of experts to review the ongoing ban on jungle safaris, signalling a possible policy tweak to balance wildlife conservation with local livelihoods.

It may be recalled that the Forest department had suspended safaris in November 2025 in Bandipur and Nagarahole reserves, following complaints that safari activities were disturbing animals, triggering human-wildlife conflict and forcing wildlife out of forest habitats.

The ban followed a series of fatal tiger attacks, prompting heightened conservation concerns. However, the minister said pressure was mounting to lift the restrictions, as the suspension has rendered hundreds of locals jobless, severely affecting forest-dependent economies during peak tourism season.

After deliberations, the CM directed officials to form an expert panel to reassess the decision and suggest measures for safely resuming eco-tourism without compromising wildlife protection.

The move reflects the government’s attempt to address dual challenges: rising human-animal conflict and economic distress of communities dependent on forest tourism. Experts said while the review was welcome, there is a need for strict guidelines to prevent habitat disturbance.