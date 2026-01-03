CM Siddaramaiah says EC survey cannot nullify vote chori claims

BENGALURU: Congress leaders have strongly contested the survey’s validity and its application to broader debates on electoral transparency.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a statement criticising the “selective use” of the survey to undermine Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s concerns about ‘Vote Chori’ that were raised in August last year, months after the survey’s completion.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that the survey was an administrative evaluation of voter education, not a certification of electoral processes. He highlighted the timing of the survey, noting that it predated the emergence of evidence supporting Gandhi’s allegations, rendering the survey unsuitable for dismissing the allegations.

He also pointed to the sample size, representing less than 0.01% of Karnataka’s over 53 million adult voters, saying this is insufficient for broad conclusions, with some constituencies like Bengaluru Central having only double-digit respondents.

Siddaramaiah further referenced a Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) chargesheet in Aland constituency, a 22,000-page document naming seven accused individuals, including a former BJP MLA, for attempting to delete 5,994 genuine voters using OTP bypass technology. He noted that this investigation, initiated by the Congress-led state government despite their victory in the seat, led to systemic changes by the ECI.