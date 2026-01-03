First offender under Hate Speech Bill is Congress MLA Bharat Reddy, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU/BALLARI : BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday demanded that the ruling Congress arrest its MLA Bharat Reddy in connection with the violence in Ballari on Thursday. Addressing reporters after visiting party MLA G Janardhana Reddy in Ballari, Vijayendra said the first offender under the Hate Speech Bill is Congress’ own Bharat Reddy.

Drawing the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara to Bharat Reddy’s provocative speech in Ballari, he sought to know if it was not a hate speech. “What else is it if it is not a provocative speech?”

Bharat Reddy had threatened that he will “raze Janardhana Reddy’s house to the ground and finish him off,” Vijayendra said.

If the Congress government has any respect for law and order, it should first arrest its MLA. Such goondaism can’t be tolerated and stern action should be taken against those involved in the clash. BJP strongly condemns this audacious attempt to disturb peace in Ballari, Vijayendra said.

He said BJP leaders Sriramulu, Anand Singh and Somashekhara Reddy installed a statue of Maharishi Valmiki at a circle in Ballari 25 years ago as a mark of respect to the saint poet. Now, for political gains, Congress workers indulged in rowdyism by illegally putting up banners and posters around the circle. They attacked BJP workers and opened fire in the air to threaten them, he alleged.