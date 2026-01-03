GBA to take agencies to task for digging roads without nod

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has given instructions to the officials of parastatal agencies like Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru Water Supply Water Board (BWSSB) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) that if any department cuts a road without permission within the GBA limits, a case will be registered along with a fine.
Addressing a coordination meeting regarding the problems faced during the implementation of works undertaken by various departments within the GBA limits, he said that if there is a need to cut a road in the city, it is mandatory to obtain permission through the “MARKS” software. He warned that no department can cut a road without permission.
“Applications received through the MARKS software for cutting a road within the respective municipal corporation limits should be examined, and permission should be granted immediately. After obtaining permission, the officials must complete the work at the earliest and carry out the road repair work properly,” said Rao.
The GBA chief added that departments concerned should prepare and submit a preliminary list of road cutting in the coming days. Speaking about the last mile connectivity, Rao said that last mile connectivity in the city should be given more speed.
Last-mile connectivity work has already started in many places under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) grant and instructed the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to complete the necessary infrastructure, including a feeder bus system, parking facilities, construction of sky walk, and the arrangement of bus stands within the time limit.
To keep footpaths clean, each municipal corporation should purchase five water jetting machines from the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Ltd. Later, he instructed them to regularly clean the footpaths using these machines, he said.