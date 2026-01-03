GBA to take agencies to task for digging roads without nod

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has given instructions to the officials of parastatal agencies like Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru Water Supply Water Board (BWSSB) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) that if any department cuts a road without permission within the GBA limits, a case will be registered along with a fine.

Addressing a coordination meeting regarding the problems faced during the implementation of works undertaken by various departments within the GBA limits, he said that if there is a need to cut a road in the city, it is mandatory to obtain permission through the “MARKS” software. He warned that no department can cut a road without permission.

“Applications received through the MARKS software for cutting a road within the respective municipal corporation limits should be examined, and permission should be granted immediately. After obtaining permission, the officials must complete the work at the earliest and carry out the road repair work properly,” said Rao.