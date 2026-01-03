Kogilu issue: Rehabilitation delayed for as applications outnumber houses

BENGALURU: The state government has been left flummoxed as it has received 257 applications for rehabilitation as against the 165 houses demolished in Kogilu. Continuing the document verification, the officials, however, said that no Bangladeshi national was found at the contentious site.

Meanwhile, the slum-dwellers who were assured houses under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) were left out in cold, and the situation may continue for a few more days as the officials from revenue, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), RGHC continue to scan and evaluate voter ID, Aadhaar card, electricity bills, domicile certificate and others which are criteria for rehabilitation.

An official said that so far, 100 families have been identified. The families are from Andhra Pradesh, and had settled in Karnataka 25 years ago. There are also residents from Kalaburagi, Bagepalli, Tumakuru, Tiptur, Raichur, and surroundings.

“But we have received more applications. We will consider only those with five-year domicile proof,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Manohar Elavarthi, a social activist from ‘Dudiyojanara Vedike’ engaged in the welfare of slum-dwellers and the Fakeer community, said that there are reports of moving the displaced from the site in bus on the pretext of taking them to homes. “There are also reports that the district administration will take the entire site into its custody in a week’s time. The government has not yet confirmed the total number of eligible dwellers. Hence, most of them here are hesitant to leave the site,” he said.