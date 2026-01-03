Majority in Karnataka trusted EVMs during 2024 polls, finds EC survey

BENGALURU: In a disappointment to Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had launched a campaign against BJP and Election Commission of India, accusing them of indulging in ‘vote chori’, besides expressing suspicions over electronic voting machines (EVMs), a detailed survey commissioned by the Election Commission indicates that 83.61% of respondents expressed trust in the electoral process and EVMs. The study also reflected the growing influence of money and muscle power in Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions.

The study also mentioned its limitations, stating that respondents may have provided socially desirable or inaccurate responses on sensitive topics like inducements, trust in EVMs or political beliefs, affecting data reliability.

The overall duration of the study was short, limiting deeper engagement with communities and reducing the opportunity to capture temporal changes in behaviour or awareness, it said.

The sample size and the selected constituencies in the baseline and endline surveys were different, and the study did not follow the same cohort of respondents, which weakens longitudinal comparison and limits the ability to assess true behavioural change over time, it elaborated.

The study, ‘Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - Evaluation of Endline Survey of Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) of Citizens’ for the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA), under the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department of the state, was commissioned to assess the outcomes of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme implemented by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

The study was conducted in mid-May 2025 and the Mysuru-based NGO Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) evaluated and published the 305-page report in August.