National Handloom Expo kicks off in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The National Handloom Expo commenced on January 2, offering urban consumers direct access to India’s traditional weaving heritage in Bengaluru. Handwoven silks, cottons and crafts from Karnataka and across the country have found a common marketplace, which runs till January 15 at Rani Abbakka Playground in Mahalakshmi Layout.

Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil inaugurated the event, visited several stalls and interacted with the weavers. He credited Cauvery Handlooms Federation for organising the expo and said the state government is considering a new State Textile Policy aimed at strengthening traditional textile sectors.

The expo is a central government’s initiative that aims to counter the impact of rapid urbanisation and mass-produced mill fabrics by creating a competitive and accessible platform for handloom workers.

K Jyoti Commissioner for Textile Development and Director of Handlooms for Karnataka said that, “Handloom products reflect generations of craftsmanship. This platform allows people to buy authentic sarees and fabrics from regions they may never be able to travel to”. She stressed that accessibility was central to the expo’s design, creating a fair market access for both the weaver and the customer.

The expo features 80 stalls, 50 of them from outside Karnataka, offering sarees and variety of fabrics, and home decor such as lamp shades.