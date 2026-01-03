Police will investigate the Ballari firing: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the violent group clash near Gangavathi MLA and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy’s residence in Ballari that led to the fatal shooting of a Congress worker.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, the CM said the probe will also look into ownership of the firearm used and circumstances leading to the firing. “It is possible that Satish Reddy, a close aide of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, fired in the air, and the bullet accidentally struck Rajashekar (victim),” he said.

The clash erupted on January 1 evening amid preparations for the unveiling of a Valmiki statue on January 3. Supporters of Congress Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy attempted to erect banners near Janardhana Reddy’s Havambavi home, which his supporters opposed, leading to arguments, stone throwing and gunfire.

The police registered cases against Janardhana Reddy (accused no. 1), and 10 others, including his brother Somashekar Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu, based on complaints from Congress. Reddy countered with claims of a “conspiracy to assassinate” him.

Cong to send team to assess situation

KPCC president DK Shivakumar is sending a team led by HM Revanna, chairman of the guarantee programme, MP Kumar Nayak and other senior leaders to Ballari and assess the situation.