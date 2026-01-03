Premji Foundation to set up Rs 1,000-crore hospital for organ transplant in Bengaluru

In Karnataka alone, over 5,000 patients are in queue for kidney transplant, and over 1,000 for liver transplant, he informed. About 70 per cent of beds will be free of cost for economically weaker sections, especially BPL families, and 30 per cent for others, who will however benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme, he elaborated.

The medical education minister, department secretary and finance secretary will be on the hospital board, which will be named after the Foundation, he said. The Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences & Organ Transplant (IGOT Hospital) will continue functioning and be taken over by the Foundation hospital in future, he said.

Basavanna Biodiversity Park

The Cabinet approved setting up of the Vishwaguru Basavanna Bruhat Biodiversity Park on 153.39 acres in Madappanahalli reserve forest in Yelahanka, at a cost of Rs 250 crore in three years, and will implement the first phase of work at a cost of Rs 50.29 crore by utilising CSR funds.

It will be a huge lung space after Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park, to be developed near Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru. It will have medicinal plants, bird sanctuary, children’s play zone etc, Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre said.

Other decisions

To recruit Chaitanya Bilagi, daughter of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, who died in a mishap, under compassionate grounds

Develop Karnataka GST analytics portal at Rs 19cr, in association with IIT Hyderabad

Approval to The Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitalisation Bill, 2026, to preserve all types of manuscripts collected from the public

Upgrade DIETs in six districts as DIET for Excellence at Rs 36.90cr

Bring in new Community Corporate Social Responsibility policy by framing guidelines for effective usage of funds