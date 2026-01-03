Reel helps missing 60-year-old MP man reunite with family in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a heartwarming example of how social media can change lives, a 60-year-old man who had gone missing from home and was living as a destitute for weeks in Chamarajanagar district, was finally reunited with his loved ones, thanks to a reel and social media post.

Pritam Singh (60), a native of Dhanwasi village in Amarpur taluk of Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, had come to Karnataka with his family in search of daily-wage work. During their stay, he was accidentally separated from his family. With no knowledge of the local language, no phone number of his relatives, and no clear idea how to return home, Singh was completely stranded.

Speaking only Hindi, Pritam Singh wandered around Yelandur bus stand area, spending his days roaming aimlessly and sleeping by the roadside. For his family back in Madhya Pradesh, he was presumed missing, with no clue about his whereabouts. Noticing the elderly man’s condition, Yelandur police stepped in, and on November 11, shifted him to the Jnana Sindhu Old Age Home at Santemaralli.

Though he was safe and cared for, Singh remained distressed, repeatedly speaking in Hindi about his village and family. However, due to language barriers and uncertainty about the exact details he provided, identifying his native place initially proved difficult.