Slow erosion of education as social leveller in Karnataka

In any ideal democratic context, education is the foundational social leveller enabling all citizens to overcome their disadvantages. But, over the years, Karnataka’s education system has decelerated, losing even its minimal structures of inclusiveness and has become an exclusive system that denies equality of quality education and life opportunities for all.

The school education system, which in pockets had excellent government schools, has largely collapsed with the state permitting the growth of a large variety of private schools. The government school is no longer that key public institution that enabled a village’s children to shed their caste and class backgrounds and helped meld children together as citizens with shared values and friendship.

A range of schools claiming to be ‘convents’, ‘public schools’ and even ‘international schools’ now fragment any village’s options to send their children to differentiated schools. At the higher education level also, the state has permitted the withering of public universities and the flourishing of private universities, including international ones.

The proliferation of state universities, promoted on populist terms, currently serve no purpose other than to create a vote bank that caters to only a few but which distorts the very idea of higher education. Subsequently, what we are witness to are dual trends; poor quality ‘mass higher education’ which assures no real education and in contrast a growing pool of private and corporate education with exclusiveness and inequality built into it.