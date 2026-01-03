SP suspended after clash leaves Congress worker dead, gunmen held in Karnataka

BALLARI: The state government suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjuru on charges of dereliction of duty following clashes between BJP and Congress workers that led to the death of a Congress worker due to a bullet injury and stone-throwing while a banner was being put up near the statue of Maharshi Valmiki in Ballari city on Thursday.

SP suspended within 24 hours of taking charge in Karnataka

BALLERI: The state government on Friday suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjuru on charges of dereliction of duty in the wake of the clash while a banner was being put up near the Maharshi Valmiki statue in Ballari city.

The sudden action has triggered widespread discussion within police circles across the state. The SP, who took charge on December 31, was suspended within 24 hours. Earlier, he was serving as Lokayukta SP in Bengaluru.

The suspension followed a report submitted by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP). The government, in its order, stated that the SP had failed to effectively control the situation during the unrest, did not provide accurate ground-level information to senior officers, and neglected to take timely measures to maintain public order. The action has been taken under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

According to the suspension order, Nejjuru has been relieved of duties with immediate effect. He has been directed not to leave the headquarters until the completion of the inquiry.

He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules during the suspension period. The move was approved by the DG & IGP based on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range.