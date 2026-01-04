65-acre tree park to come up at NGEF factory in Bengaluru; first phase to open in March

BENGALURU: A 65-acre tree park will be developed at the state-owned NGEF factory at Baiyappanahalli and the first phase of the project will be open to the public in March, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Saturday.

The park will feature an entrance plaza, elevated walkways, cycling tracks, water cascades, springs and fountains, a food court, children’s play area, pet-friendly zones and other essential infrastructure.

Speaking after visiting the premises and inspecting the ongoing works along with senior officials, the minister said, “Tree Park is being developed in four phases – Phase 1, 1A, 1B, and Phase 2 – at an estimated cost of Rs 37.75 crore.” He stated that the works under Phase 1A are expected to be completed within the next six months.

The site currently has around 8,500 trees of various species, and their scientific names have been displayed. Emphasising that not a single tree would be felled, he said a scientific assessment would be carried out to decide on the future course of action regarding the eucalyptus trees on the premises. He added that Rs 11.50 crore required for Phase 1 works has already been released.

Citing an assessment by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Patil said the administrative office buildings and industrial sheds within the NGEF premises are structurally sound.