An action-packed year ahead for Karnataka Congress

With assembly elections in neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry likely to be held in the coming months, the Congress will be extremely cautious about its political moves in Karnataka.

As electioneering in Kerala gains steam, its heat is felt in Karnataka. The manner in which the state administration announced its decision to provide houses to those evicted from the government lands in Bengaluru, after it became an issue in Kerala, showed how touchy Congress is about developments in Karnataka impacting its prospects in elections in neighbouring states.

While giving houses to the homeless is an administrative obligation, the manner and the speed at which the decision was announced raised several questions: Will the government take a similar stand in future when encroachments are cleared? Why is it not showing the same alacrity and humanitarian approach to provide houses to all homeless people in the state?

While trying to deny a political issue to its I.N.D.I.A bloc partner Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is the main political adversary of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala elections, the Siddaramaiah’s government seems to have entered into a fresh controversy.

After facing flak, the government is now scrutinising applications from those evicted from the government land. The government needs to handle the issue deftly.

The other major issue that is likely to rock the state politics in the coming months would be the Socio-Economic and Education survey, or the caste census report. It is expected to be submitted soon by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Given the manner in which dominant communities had reacted to the leaked contents of the 2015 survey report that was eventually binned, the new survey, too, is likely to create a political storm. Vokkaligas and Lingayat communities, which are numerically dominant in South and North Karnataka regions, respectively, had expressed concerns over the undercounting of their population and improper sub-classification of castes.

The timing of the new report will be crucial. Many in the political circles feel that if the report comes before the leadership issue is settled, it could help strengthen Siddaramaiah’s position, as his supporters project him as the champion of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.

Apart from the Congress’s internal developments, the survey report would have far-reaching implications on the state’s politics and governance. It would be prudent for the commission to do due diligence on the processes adopted and be fully transparent, so that it inspires trust and minimises the scope for doubts and skepticism.