Drivers association seek dedicated housing scheme within 20 km of Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to introduce a dedicated housing scheme for auto, taxi, bus, school vehicle, and small and medium goods vehicle drivers within a 20-km radius of Greater Bengaluru.

In a letter dated January 3, the federation said transport drivers play a crucial role in Bengaluru’s economy but are facing severe housing distress due to soaring rents. It noted that even a single-room house now costs between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, making it unaffordable for most drivers. As a result, many are forced to live in shared accommodations, sleep inside their vehicles or take shelter under flyovers and in vacant buildings.

The federation pointed out that many drivers come from other districts of Karnataka and are compelled to live away from their families because of high rental costs. This, it said, has led to mental stress, health problems and increased road safety risks. It also flagged financial pressure caused by unregulated ride-hailing aggregators charging commissions of 15–25%, which erode drivers’ incomes and affect their ability to meet basic expenses.

Welcoming the government’s recent decision to rehabilitate unauthorised settlers in Kogilu on humanitarian grounds, the federation urged similar consideration for lawful transport drivers who provide essential services round the clock. It proposed affordable housing near depots, auto stands and Metro hubs, to be implemented through housing boards and welfare corporations with transparent eligibility criteria.

Such a scheme, the federation said, would help stabilise drivers’ family lives, reduce stress and accidents, curb unauthorised settlements and strengthen Bengaluru’s transport system.