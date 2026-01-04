Former IAS officer questions credibility of EC survey on public trust, EVMs

BENGALURU: In a scathing indictment of the Election Commission of India (ECI), retired senior IAS officer and election reform advocate M G Devasahayam has questioned the credibility and sanctity of a survey commissioned by the poll body to assess public trust in elections and EVMs, calling it an exercise by an “interested party” to certify itself.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Devasahayam, coordinator of the Citizens’ Commission on Elections (CCE), said, “How can the Election Commission commission a survey about itself? What credibility can such a survey have?”

He pointed to the timing and manner of its release, noting that the survey was conducted nearly a year after elections and selectively shared with the media six months later. “What sanctity does it hold?” he asked. Raising alarm over public concerns about “spurious injection of votes”, Devasahayam demanded that the ECI first answer questions about the lakhs of votes spuriously added.

He said a scrutiny of the survey’s methodology, particularly the nature of questions asked, needs to be explained and said, “If anyone asks a leading question will they not get the answer they are seeking?” He also slammed the minuscule sample size -- just 50 voters per Assembly constituency where there are 2 lakh voters or parliamentary seats where there are about 20 lakh voters -- calling it grossly inadequate to reflect ground realities.

He alleged that the agency which conducted the survey is headed by an individual linked to the Prime Minister’s Office and the RSS grassroots network. “What fairness or objectivity can we expect?” he asked.