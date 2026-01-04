Man-animal conflict will remain biggest challenge in Karnataka

In forestry changes happen subtly. In 2026, it may seem that things are the same as they were in the past five years or so. But that is no cause for complacency.

Fragmentation of habitat, increased human activity in and around forests and weeds gobbling up large areas of forests are the main reasons for it.

Conflict due to elephants is the most. Measures are being taken to prevent it. But elephant is blessed with brawn and brain. It finds ways to evade the measures taken. Rail barricading reduces conflict in areas where it is erected, but also results in conflicts elsewhere. Population control, particularly of the elephants outside forests in Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts, is called for.

Forest department has done enough preparatory work to try the immune-contraceptive measures being used in Africa. In 2026 this should be tried, at least as an experiment, in the coffee estate resident female elephants of Kodagu following technical and legal processes.

Conflicts with tiger and leopard will have to be better managed with tracking each of them, and alerting the people in their vicinity. The number of species which are in conflict is likely to increase. Farmers are becoming increasingly concerned over crop loss caused by black buck, wild pig, and peafowl. Better and faster compensation may prove to be useful here.

The previous two years have seen copious and well distributed rains. This has resulted in good growth and spread of weeds, particularly Lantana and Eupatorium. Should 2026 turn out to be a rainfall deficient year, these weeds will cause more havoc upon catching fire than earlier years.