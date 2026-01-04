RSS guiding force behind repeal of MGNREGA, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was the guiding force behind the Modi government’s replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

“It is against the Constitution. What Manusmriti preaches is that women, Dalits and Shudras should not be empowered financially, should be allowed to live a life of dignity but remain as slaves. RSS, which draws inspiration from Manusmriti, guided the government in taking away power from villages and keeping it centralised in Delhi,” he said.

A day after the state cabinet decided not to adopt VB-G RAM G and constitute its own rural employment guarantee scheme, Siddaramaiah held a press conference at his residence with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy.

With the Congress top brass planning to corner the Centre on the issue, the Karnataka leadership declared that until the Modi government restores the MGNREGA, like it repealed the three farm laws, they will launch protests across the state.

“MGNREGA, introduced when Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister, was not just about providing employment to people, it was a historical decision. It was a stepping stone to make Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj dream come true. Godse killed Mahatma, now for the second time, the BJP-RSS killed him by removing his name. There should be no hatred. Was Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj dream and bringing freedom for the country wrong,” he asked.