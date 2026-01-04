Speculation continues over health of suspended Ballari SP amid political clash fallout

BENGALURU: On Saturday, speculation swirled over the health of Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur, who was suspended within 24 hours of taking charge by the state government following a deadly political clash. Said to have been deeply distressed by the developments, the IPS officer was seen at a farmhouse in Tumakuru.

His suspension followed a clash between BJP and Congress supporters in Ballari on Thursday evening where a Congress worker died by a gunshot wound. Police sources said that immediately after the incident, Nejjur had reviewed the law and order situation and rushed to the spot within 30 minutes after alerting senior officials. Despite following the protocol, there was no immediate response from higher authorities, forcing him to act on the ground with limited backing, the sources added.

On Saturday, Nejjur was found recuperating at a farmhouse at Agrahara in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district. The farmhouse is owned by his IPS batchmate and former Ballari SP Shrihari Babu BL. Babu told reporters that Nejjur is stable and there is “nothing to worry” about his health.

Sources said Tumakuru SP Ashok KV visited Nejjur and later discussed the issue with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who was in the district. However, Ashok denied having any information, adding to the haze surrounding the episode.

Unverified reports of a suicide attempt by the suspended SP further heightened tension within the force. Senior police officers are said to be under severe stress, with many privately questioning how an officer barely in the saddle was made the fall guy for a politically charged breakdown in law and order.