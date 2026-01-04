TB dam crest gates to be installed by June 2026, water supply assured during monsoon: CM Siddaramaiah

RAICHUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to allay the fears of farmers in the catchment area of the Tungabhadra Reservoir (TB dam) by promising to complete the installation of new crest gates on the dam by June 2026 and to start water supply during the monsoon season (Kharif season).

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the Ambadevi Jatra Mahotsav and Jambu Savari at Amba Mutt in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district. On the occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 400 crore, including three lift irrigation projects estimated to cost Rs 300 crore.

The CM said the government aims to irrigate a total area of 42 lakh hectares in the state, and projects covering 30 lakh hectares are currently in progress.

Siddaramaiah assured that the canal water problem faced by TLBC tail-end farmers would be resolved through the implementation of lift irrigation projects in Sindhanur taluk.

Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction with the Central government for holding back a gazette notification for the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project works for the past 10 years.