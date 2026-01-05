2026, a turning point for the Indian space programme

2025 in the history of the Republic of India would be prominently remembered as the year it fought its first high-technological precision-strike battle of the escalatory kind, Operation Sindoor, against the global terror hub of Pakistan.

ISRO, in a departure from its earlier reticent posture, announced the pinpointed strikes at terrorist-cum-military installations deep inside the enemy territory that were, to a great degree, made possible by the country’s space capabilities. The acknowledgement, little noticed, made it amply clear that India is now operating a civil-military fusion space programme.

2026 will be a revelatory year for the Indian space programme, as it will adapt to the fast- shifting global paradigm. The world is confronting four significant challenges analogous to those experienced in the 1930s -- a period of protracted conflict, demographic upheaval, decelerating growth in Western economies and the rapid obsolescence of the institutions that have supported the world order established in the 20th century.

These challenges are fomenting protectionism and autarky; a notable illustration is the transformation of the US Department of Defence into the Department of War, which signals the United States’ readiness for deglobalisation and geoeconomic multipolarity. Europe too is transcending towards a war economy. Consequently, these challenges are expected to impact the globalised space economy adversely in 2026.