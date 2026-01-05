As nesting season arrives, efforts on to protect olive ridley turtles in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Ahead of the sea turtle nesting season, the forest department has intensified conservation measures along the Mangaluru coastline by setting up hatcheries at Idya, Bengre Thannirbhavi and Shashihitlu. With January to March being the peak nesting period for olive ridley turtles, officials say they are fully prepared to safeguard turtle eggs and hatchlings this season.

The sustained efforts have yielded encouraging results. The survival rate of turtle hatchlings increased to 73.97% during 2024–25 from 50.3% in the previous season. In 2023–24, a total of 1,958 eggs were laid across 21 nests, from which 985 hatchlings were released into the sea. In 2024–25 so far, 2,490 eggs have been laid in 24 nests, resulting in the successful release of 1,842 hatchlings.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Division, Anthony Mariappa said four dedicated teams, each comprising four forest officials, have been deployed to patrol the coastline from dawn to dusk. The teams closely monitor the hatcheries and look for flipper marks left by olive ridley turtles when they come ashore to nest and return to the sea, he said.

Information about turtles coming ashore at night is gathered with the support of fishermen, local residents and forest personnel. Once a nest is identified, the eggs are carefully relocated to secure hatcheries to protect them from threats such as dogs and humans. The hatcheries are guarded round-the-clock, and the entire process is monitored using CCTV surveillance until the hatchlings emerge and are safely released into the sea, said Mariappa.