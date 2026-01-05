Bengaluru Police warn against rise in AI-morphed explicit images amid misuse complaints

BENGALURU: Amid growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate explicit and morphed images using real-life photographs, the Bengaluru City Police have cautioned citizens against the rising threat of AI-enabled cybercrimes.

The warning comes against the backdrop of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly writing to AI platform Grok, directing it to conduct a review and seek clarification regarding the misuse of its tools to generate obscene and explicit content.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the Bengaluru City Police said AI-generated explicit material is increasingly being weaponised to harass, blackmail and extort individuals, particularly women.

Officials from the city’s cybercrime wing said a majority of such cases originate from images sourced from social media platforms. “Publicly available photographs are often misused to create morphed or explicit content using AI tools. These images are then circulated or used to threaten victims,” an official said.

The police urged users to keep their social media accounts private wherever possible and exercise caution while accepting friend requests or engaging with unknown profiles. Citizens have also been advised to verify online identities and refrain from sharing personal photographs or sensitive information with strangers.