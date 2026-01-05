Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah stresses on environmental protection at 23rd Chitra Santhe

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets his portrait during the inauguration of Chitra Santhe at Chitrakala Parishath on Sunday
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 23rd edition of Chitra Santhe on Sunday, and revealed the state government’s plan to to improve the green cover by planting 3-5 crore saplings every year. Chitra Santhe, organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), transforms the streets into open-air art festivals.

CM underscored the urgency of environmental protection at this year’s edition, themed as “Environmental Challenges through Art”. Addressing artists and visitors, the CM said, “Art is a mirror of a state’s culture, and today it must also reflect our responsibility towards nature”, calling on citizens to view art as a catalyst for environmental awareness.

Siddaramaiah, participating the eighth time, praised CKP for consistently providing a vibrant platform where artists and art lovers can come together to exhibit, buy and celebrate art. CKP President B L Shankar said this year’s theme reflects the growing need to engage the public on ecological issues through creative expression.

In collaboration with the Vanalok Foundation, a special nature-themed exhibition focusing on Bengaluru’s urban environment is being hosted. The exhibition traces the city’s ancient landscapes and traditional water systems, highlighting the importance of green spaces.

Nineteen-year-old Anvita Sunil from Kerala, presented oil-painted portraits inspired by people she photographed on the streets, said it was the largest platform she has ever been a part of.

Kariyappa Hanchinamani, an artist with 22 years of experience, showcased a vibrant music-inspired series rendered in acrylic on canvas, S.A. Vimalanathan, a 45-year-old artist with 25 years of practice, presented mixed-media works capturing Bengaluru as polluted, crowded and chaotic in his modern representation of the city.

