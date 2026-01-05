India offers CAR-T therapy at one-tenth of global cost, yet most cannot access it

BENGALURU: At a global cell therapy symposium in the city, oncologists said India offers CAR-T cell therapy at one-tenth the international price, but most Indians still struggle to access it due to limited insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs.

The therapy, which costs nearly Rs 4 crore in the US, is available for Rs 25–26 lakh in India. Calling it a major advantage yet still financially burdensome, Dr. Santhosh K Devdas, HOD & Consultant – Medical Oncology and Chief – Bone Marrow Transplant at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said many families simply cannot afford it despite the reduced price. He noted that CAR-T offers close to 50% cure rates in relapsed blood cancers and is far better tolerated than chemotherapy, especially among elderly patients or those with comorbidities.

“The burden of CAR-T in India is still largely borne by patients themselves. By the time many patients reach CAR-T, they’ve already gone through multiple treatments and spent heavily. Adding an expensive therapy on top of that becomes a major barrier,” added Dr. Nishit Ojha, Associate Consultant - Hematology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospital.

CAR-T cell therapy is an advanced treatment where a patient’s own immune cells are modified to recognise and kill cancer. Doctors take a small amount of blood, re-engineer the T cells, and infuse them back. These strengthened cells then multiply in the body and target the cancer, explained Dr. Anoop P, Consultant Hematologist and BMT Specialist, Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Adding to this, Dr. Rasmi Palassery, Consultant – Medical Oncology & BMT Physician, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, added that the therapy is currently used for leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, with research underway for solid tumors and autoimmune disorders.