Karnataka govt handing over Ballari violence case to CID, says Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state government is considering handing over the Ballari violence case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). “There is a strong possibility of doing so. I will speak to the chief minister in this regard,” he told reporters here.

Parameshwara said firearms have been seized and sent for examination. “The ADGP has informed me that the bullet was fired from a private firearm, not police arms. A ballistic expert will determine from which firearm the bullet was fired. I have instructed the officials to submit their report, and the process is currently under way,” he said.

Asked about the BJP demanding to arrest the culprit, the home minister said this has to be done under the law. “It can be done only after an investigation. This is the procedure,’’ he said.

On MLA Janardhana Reddy writing to the government for Z security, Parameshwara said he has not received the letter yet. “We will take suitable action after investigation.”