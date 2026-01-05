Karnataka must adopt patient-first approach, public–private partnership

Karnataka has long been one of India’s most progressive states in healthcare — home to premier medical institutions, a strong private sector, and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

Yet, as we move into 2026, the expectations of citizens are changing. People no longer ask only for treatment. They expect faster access, predictable outcomes, financial protection and humane care across urban and rural settings alike. In cardiac sciences especially, minutes matter — and systems matter even more.

The most urgent need in 2026 is a statewide time-bound emergency care network for heart attacks and strokes. Karnataka must scale a “hub-and-spoke” model that connects ambulances, peripheral hospitals, and tertiary centres through standard protocols. When a patient has a STEMI (major heart attack), the system should trigger an automatic pathway: ECG in the ambulance or first

contact point, immediate teleconsultation, direct transfer to the nearest cath lab, and documented door-to-balloon timelines. The goal is simple: reduce avoidable deaths by ensuring every patient — whether in Bengaluru or Bidar — reaches definitive treatment in time.

Second, we need a strong prevention-first strategy, because the greatest cardiac burden is increasingly driven by lifestyle disease and late detection. Karnataka should institutionalise community screening for hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol through PHCs, workplace health programs, and urban health centres. Preventive cardiology must become routine — like vaccination — supported by counselling on tobacco cessation, nutrition, and physical activity. This cannot remain a once-a-year “health camp” effort. It must be a continuous public health program with measurable targets.