Muslim man builds Hanuman temple in Dharwad bus depot

DHARWAD: A constable in the security section of the North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKSRTC), a Muslim, has built a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman on the premises of the bus depot in Dharwad. Though the temple construction was completed last year, it came to light only recently.

Lalsab Rasalsab Budihal (60) took up the construction work despite opposition from his own community leaders and higher officials in the corporation. He funded the project from his own pocket and with contributions from his colleagues in the department.

Budihal told TNIE that there were clashes between employees and officers in the security and vigilance departments over the construction of the temple. The idol, which was brought to install in the temple, was kept on the new depot premises.

“When I was at work in the new depot, I found the idol lying in the vehicle parking place. The ill-treatment of the deity hurt me, and I decided to construct the temple. Many people opposed my efforts, but the importance of the cause and dedication pushed me ahead. It is not just a temple, it is a symbol of brotherhood and respect towards other religions,” he said.

A staffer at the depot said that some of the employees had joined hands in the initial stage of construction, but they withdrew support after being threatened with suspension by the vigilance team. Lalsab, however, never stepped back. “He received threats from people of his own faith, but the strength of his determination and blessings of Hanuman helped him achieve the goal,” he said.

An officer at the NWKRTC said, “He is a loyal person and his opponents failed to find a reason to stop the construction of the temple. After a stage, the majority of employees from Muslim community supported him.”