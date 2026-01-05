Nationwide tiger census begins; Karnataka aims to get numero uno spot

BENGALURU: The most-awaited All India Synchronised Tiger Estimation (AISTE) exercise has started from January 5, across all tiger reserves and national parks in India. The exercise is being undertaken for the first time since 2022.

In Karnataka, the forest department officials, on the directions of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) along with Wildlife Institute of India, are doing the exercise in the five tiger reserves, five national parks, 37 wildlife sanctuaries and 19 conservation reserves. The habitat of Karnataka's community reserve- Kokkrebellur, will also be documented in the exercise.

For the first time, the presence of tigers in the coffee estates will also be documented through carnivore sign survey and creation of transect lines. These regions have been included for the first time, because of the increasing incidents of tiger sightings.

PR Rai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife said, from January 5, the estimation exercise has started across the entire state. The exercise will include carnivore population, prey base, habitat assessment and elephant density. So far, five estimation cycles have been done, the last was in 2022, where Karantaka ranked second after Madhya Pradesh with 563.

As per the MOEFCC report, Karnataka had ranked number one in tiger population in 2014 with 406 tigers. The state slipped to the second position in 2022. "With increasing conflict cases, captures and rehabilitation it is evident that the tiger population has increased in the state. Also during the previous exercise, many cubs were recorded. These sub-adults and adults are now establishing territory. With this, we are hoping that Karnataka will be No.1 in all India tiger numbers," an official said on condition of anonymity.