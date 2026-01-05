Residents protest proposed liquor shop in residential area in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hundreds of residents of ECC Road in Whitefield on Sunday staged a flash protest against a proposed liquor shop in what they describe as a purely residential locality, alleging collusion between excise officials and the shop applicant.

Residents, including women and children, gathered in large numbers holding placards and raising slogans, opposing permission for the outlet. The protest saw participation from residents of Prithvi Layout, Umiya Woods, Prestige Boulevard, Citilights Rustique and Gopalan Atlantis – communities located directly around the building where the liquor shop is proposed.

The protesters expressed serious concern over safety and law & order, pointing out that ECC Road is used daily by thousands of schoolchildren and families visiting a nearby temple. They said the proposed outlet is close to residential apartments, a school, places of worship, including a temple, church and mosque, making it unsuitable for a liquor store. Residents also alleged that the building in question is illegal.

The agitation follows developments over two public hearings conducted by the excise department. Condemning what they term collusive conduct by excise officials, residents asserted they would continue their protest against the liquor shop and other illegal commercial activities in the neighbourhood.