Rising childhood diabetes fuels surge in retinopathy among young patients, say doctors

BENGALURU: Across Bengaluru and several other cities, ophthalmologists reported that there is a steady rise in diabetic retinopathy among children and young adults, mirroring the country’s surge in early-onset diabetes.

Dr Bhavya Reddy, consultant ophthalmologist at Aster Whitefield, calls the trend “a clear shift” from what the profession saw even a decade ago. “Today, with increasing childhood obesity and more sedentary lifestyles, we’re definitely seeing more cases than before,” she says.

“In most early-stage cases, children have no symptoms at all. The damage becomes noticeable only when it reaches sight-threatening stages like macular oedema, vitreous haemorrhage or retinal detachment.” She explained that the risk is tied more to the duration of diabetes and poor glycaemic control rather than age or gender.

“Children diagnosed earlier and those with uncontrolled HbA1c levels are far more vulnerable. Coexisting conditions such as hypertension or lipid disorders also raise the risk,” she added.

Dr Divyansh K Mishra, VR ocular oncology, vitreoretinal services, Sankara Eye Hospital, who has been observing rising eye complaints in younger people, said lifestyle is worsening vulnerabilities. “Dry eyes have become increasingly common in the younger population, especially those with longer screen time,” he noted.

Dr Vikas Jain, Group COO, ASG Eye Hospitals, said the rise in retinopathy directly reflects India’s childhood diabetes crisis. “Lifestyle shifts, high-calorie diets, ultra-processed foods, and reduced physical activity are causing adolescents to develop type-2 diabetes earlier,” he explained. “Rapid glucose fluctuations and chronic hyperglycaemia accelerate microvascular retinal damage.”