Time to woo domestic tourists, and hard sell India abroad

As we embark on a fresh start to orient our tourism fortunes, it is important to recall what transpired in 2025. The beginning of the year saw the country on a record-breaking spree. With the Maha Kumbh Mela held from January 13 to February 26 drawing over 66 crore pilgrims over 45 days marking the biggest congregation of people for a single event.

The bigger takeaway in my view was the employment it generated; both in the temporary sector to the more formal ones. Today, Uttar Pradesh, which hardly had a travel agent eco-system apart from the one at Agra, has a buzzing network of travel agents, guides, home-stays and hotels catering to the religious travel domain.

As the year rolled on, foreign arrivals slowly inched towards pre-Covid levels. With a mere Rs. 3 crore earmarked for international marketing, amid closing of all our international tourism offices is tough.

The Incredible India campaign needs a reboot, and the ministry will do well to bring in the heft of being a 4 trillion-dollar economy! India Tourism has to increase its marketing footprint across different global markets and it cannot happen in a ‘Atma Nirbhar’ mode. Inbound tourism is heavily relationship-driven and takes years to nurture travel partners across the world. Out of sight is out of mind; surely!

Domestic tourism continues to be the mainstay for the travel and tourism sector. Leisure hotels, which were once were chasing international tourists, today has found the humble domestic holidaymaker more discerning and remunerative. With a fine-line dividing key holiday seasons, most holiday destinations in India are today season agnostic!