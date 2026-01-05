Timely delivery of aircraft is key to maintain operational readiness, says IAF chief A P Singh

BENGALURU: Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Aeronautics 2047’, a two-day national seminar organised by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) at the Centre for Airborne Systems, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday underlined the critical need for timely aircraft delivery to maintain the Air Force’s operational readiness.

Congratulating ADA on completing 25 years of flight operations of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised the need to stick to delivery timelines as essential for IAF readiness in a rapidly evolving security environment.

Dr Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO chairman, said developing indigenous cutting-edge technology to reduce import dependence is the need of the hour to realise the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The seminar saw the presence of domain experts, industrial partners, academia, and aviation enthusiasts from across the aerospace community to discuss aeronautics evolution, design innovation, manufacturing advances, and future frontiers.

Aeronautics-2047 will cover the future of Indian space technologies and the journey of LCA Tejas from sketch to squadron. ADA has designed and developed LCA Tejas with more than 5,600 successful flight trials. Several niche technologies like carbon composites, light-weight materials, fly-by-wire flight control, digital utility management system, Glass Cockpit, etc. were developed to make LCA a fourth-generation fighter.