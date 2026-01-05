Upper Bhadra project water to reach Gonuru Lake in Chitradurga within a month, says minister

CHITRADURGA: District In-charge Minister D Sudhakar on Sunday announced that the water from the Upper Bhadra Project will flow to Gonuru Lake in Chitradurga Taluk via canal within a month.

Speaking to the media following a Ganga Pooja ceremony at the Vani Vilas Sagar reservoir, Sudhakar said the final testing is currently underway. He assured that the water will be directed to Gonuru Lake through the canal associated with the Upper Bhadra Project.

The minister said a similar ceremonial offering was made last January. This year all MLAs from the district joined the Ganga Pooja. Although there were plans to invite the chief minister and deputy chief minister to the event, it was shelved owing to their time constraints.

Sudhakar said the water is currently flowing over the waste weir in modest quantities, which prompted the scheduling of the pooja for Sunday. He also said arrangements have been made to disburse the relief amounts to 920 farmers in Hosadurga Taluk, whose crops were inundated by water from Vani Vilas Sagar. MLA BG Govindappa stressed that measures are also being undertaken to repair the road and bridge that have sustained damage due to the flooding.

KSSIDC Chairman and Challakere MLA T Raghumurthy, Holalkere MLA Dr M Chandrappa, State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman P Raghu, Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh, ZP CEO Dr S Akash and officials from the Upper Bhadra Project were present at the event.