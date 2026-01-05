VB-G Ram G rectifies MGNREGA flaws, Congress misleading wage workers, says Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress for misleading daily-wage workers in the state by “spreading misinformation” and “false propaganda” regarding the VB-G Ram G and accused the state government of deliberately telling lies about the scheme.

He said transforming the MGNREGA scheme into a ‘Vikasit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Akeevika Mission (Gramin)’ is being politicised by opposition parties, which clearly reflects their narrow-mindedness. The opposition, unable to tolerate the transparent and effective introduction of the scheme, is spreading false narratives about it.

“Under the MGNERGA scheme, rural workers were earlier guaranteed employment for 100 days per year. This has now been increased to 125 days. As a result, rural people will receive greater employment opportunities along with enhanced income security. The daily wage has been increased to Rs 370, which will significantly benefit rural labourers,” he said.

He stressed that village panchayats will continue to remain the central implementing agencies of the scheme. However, the Congress is trying to create fear among people by claiming that the central government will discontinue the scheme, he added.