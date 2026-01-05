Video-based programme makes learning easy at 108 government schools in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Connecting the Dots (CTD), a learning programme developed by Bengaluru-based trio Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao and Deepa LB Rajeev, makes high quality education easier in Science and English accessible to 108 government schools in Karnataka.

The programme, which achieves this goal through daily class modules, scholarships and more, was also recently awarded a grant of Rs 50 lakh by Infosys Foundation at its Aarohan Awards ceremony.

Rajesh said the driving force behind the inception of the idea in 2013 was that “Rote learning dominates our system, but today’s world needs critical thinking and application skills.” The programme got its first school of application in 2014, and in the same year, 700 teachers employed at government schools were trained.

“We work with 108 government schools across 17 districts in Karnataka, including many in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Our focus is on schools with grades from 6 to 10 (English and Kannada medium) in districts that are lagging behind on education indicators,” Rajesh said. The programme also includes periodic tests, exam-preparation sessions, quiz competitions and career counselling – all in remote, video-based methods.

For the work of such consequence, the recruitment is done with diligence. “Candidates go through written tests, multiple interviews and a demo-teaching session before being considered for onboarding. Over the years, we have interviewed nearly 30 to 40 candidates for every single appointment,” he said. The current numerical strength stands at 46 full time teachers and 14 non-teaching staff members.