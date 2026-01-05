Will pass special law to curb honour killing, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed a special law to curb honour killing and plans to discuss it in the next session of the legislature.

Expressing displeasure over the recent murder of a pregnant woman in Hubballi by her father and uncles for marrying outside the caste, Siddaramaiah on Sunday shared on his ‘X’ account that an appropriate decision will be taken. He said a speedy trial will be ensured in the case related to the ‘honour killing’ of the young woman, Manya, from Inam Veerapur in Hubballi taluk. He stated that delivering justice to the victim is the government’s top priority. The government will take steps to set up a fast-track court, he added.

The CM said that a case involving atrocities and murder against Dalits has been registered. “Since this is an atrocity case, the chargesheet must be filed within 60 days. Steps have been taken to appoint a special public prosecutor,’’ he shared.

The CM said that forcing a girl into marriage against her will or killing her for refusing marriage, caste-based violence, assault and incidents such as honour killings are shameful and inhuman acts that make the entire human society bow its head in disgrace. He claimed that a special law will be enacted to curb such incidents in the future and to create awareness among the public about the law.