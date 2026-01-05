Zameer has put SP’s post up for bids, govt hushing up Nejjur’s suicide attempt: Shobha Karandlaje

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje here on Sunday alleged that IPS officer and suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur attempted suicide, but the Congress state government is holding back his death note, which mentions the names of two top officials.

She alleged that Nejjur is the victim of Ballari district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, also housing minister, who had put the SP’s post up for bids.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office, she said the government pressured Nejjur’s father, Udayashankar, to issue a press statement, claiming that his son did not attempt suicide.

“Why Pavan Nejjur try to kill himself? Why did you suspend him, even though he had taken charge as Ballari SP just two hours before the violence? How much did Zameer ask for that posting? Did you feel it was less or were planning to post a new officer? Why did you not suspend the DySP and inspector who worked at the behest of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy,” she asked the government.

She wanted to know where Nejjur has been for the last couple of days and claimed she has information that he tried to kill himself after he was humiliated with a suspension by his higher-ups. But the home department hushed it up, she alleged.

“The death note should be made public as I have information that the names of two top officers are mentioned in it. The top brass sent a Bengaluru DCP to the resort near Tumakuru where Nejjur was staying. As Nejjur had consumed an overdose of sleeping pills, an enema was done at a private hospital. Whenever the Siddaramaiah government comes to power, officers face highhandedness. Victimisation of officers should stop and the government should respond to Nejjur’s suspension. How many should get victimised?” she thundered.