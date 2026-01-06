62 crore pages of revenue documents digitised across Karnataka, says KBG

BENGALURU: Launching the initiative of digitization of revenue records at Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North Taluk at Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Monday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the government has completed digitising 62 crore pages of revenue documents across the state and in three months, all 100 crore pages will be digitised. The process is being done with a budget of Rs 150 crores, and so far Rs 100 crores have been spent.

The revenue department has taken the cases of creation of fake documents reported in the past seriously and FIRs have been filed. Every suspicious case will be thoroughly examined and if necessary, appropriate action will be taken by sending it to the forensic lab to get a report on the authenticity of the documents, he stressed.

The minister stated that the digitisation of records was being done in taluk office and from January 5, 2026, the process will be done at the offices of the assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner across the state. “This campaign was launched in January 2025. Now, computerization has been completed in 70 out of 240 taluks” he said. Once the process is completed, the department will initiate a process to digitise documents at the Stamps and Registrations department and the Survey and Settlement wing of the revenue department, said Byre Gowda.

“Protecting documents in digital format through scanning will curb the creation of fake documents in the future. All the scanned records are already available online, and 36,36,596 pages have been obtained by the public online,” he informed.