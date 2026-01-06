BJP MLA, Congress MLC almost come to blows at KDP meeting

BIDAR: Humnabad BJP MLA Sidhu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil almost came to blows at a KDP meeting here on Monday over an issue related to a residential layout here.
The meeting held at the zilla panchayat hall was adjourned abruptly. The meeting witnessed noisy scenes when Sidhu Patil raised the issue of Nanak Jhira Foundation Trust’s residential layout near Chickpet on the outskirts of the city, alleging that it has been formed illegally. Stating that this issue was raised in the last KDP meeting, Sidhu Patil sought to know what action has the district administration taken.
Responding to Sidhu Patil, Bidar district in-charge minister Eshwar Khandre tried to downplay the issue, seeking an explanation from the deputy commissioner and the Bidar city corporation commissioner. However, Sidhu Patil, who was not satisfied with the reply, insisted that the minister clarify immediately.
Bhimrao Patil objected to Sidhu Patil’s demand. Bhimrao Patil’s brother Chandrashekhar Patil supported him, stating that the trust has developed the layout as per rules.
Chaos prevailed when Sidhu Patil declared that he will resign as MLA if his allegation is proved wrong. Bhimrao Patil said that he too will resign if Sidhu Patil proved his allegation. Tension prevailed when the MLA and the MLC almost came to blows abusing each other. Policemen intervened and tried to bring the situation under control. But Bhimrao Patil and Sidhu Patil did not relent.
Khandre too tried to prevail upon the MLA and the MLC to remain calm, but in vain. Khandre, who was shocked by the incident, adjourned the meeting.
Meanwhile, former Union minister Bhagawant Khuba termed the incident shameful. He alleged that Khandre, who presided over the meeting, took advantage of the clash to cover up his failures.