BJP MLA, Congress MLC almost come to blows at KDP meeting

BIDAR: Humnabad BJP MLA Sidhu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil almost came to blows at a KDP meeting here on Monday over an issue related to a residential layout here.

The meeting held at the zilla panchayat hall was adjourned abruptly. The meeting witnessed noisy scenes when Sidhu Patil raised the issue of Nanak Jhira Foundation Trust’s residential layout near Chickpet on the outskirts of the city, alleging that it has been formed illegally. Stating that this issue was raised in the last KDP meeting, Sidhu Patil sought to know what action has the district administration taken.

Responding to Sidhu Patil, Bidar district in-charge minister Eshwar Khandre tried to downplay the issue, seeking an explanation from the deputy commissioner and the Bidar city corporation commissioner. However, Sidhu Patil, who was not satisfied with the reply, insisted that the minister clarify immediately.