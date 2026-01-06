Illegal laterite mining thrives in Karnataka's Belagavi despite raids, raising questions of official complicity

BELAGAVI: Serious allegations have surfaced over rampant illegal laterite mining continuing unabated in the Belagavi Rural constituency for the past three months, allegedly right under the nose of the police and the Department of Mines and Geology, resulting in massive losses to government revenue.

Laterite, a key raw material used in cement manufacturing, is reportedly being extracted in blatant violation of mining laws, with losses running into crores of rupees. The illegal operations came to light after social activist Rahul Siddappa Avanache of Muchandi village alerted Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Following the complaint, officials from the Mines and Geology Department conducted a raid. However, villagers allege that the mining was halted only for a few hours and resumed the very same night, raising serious doubts about the intent and effectiveness of the action taken.

Adding to the controversy, officials reportedly issued only a “warning” to the contractor, while notices were served on poor farmers who had leased out their land. This has triggered allegations of selective action and official complicity.