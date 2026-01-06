Karnataka education department takes SSLC prep exams online, rural schools in a fix

BENGALURU: To cut down the cost of printing paper, the Department of School Education and Literacy has introduced a policy to provide question papers online on the exam day for SSLC preparatory exams.

But the decision has evoked mixed reactions from teachers of government and private schools. This is the first time that the department has uploaded the question paper on a portal that can be accessed only by the respective school headmasters or principals after entering the login details and one-time password (OTP) that is sent to their mobile numbers.

While some teachers appreciated the move to go all digital to reduce expenses, others felt the department should have taken the decision after taking the rural schools also into consideration, as most of them have no access to printers or photocopiers in their schools or neighbourhoods to photocopy the question papers in bulk.

Vasanth, a teacher from the Government High School in RT Nagar, said, “45 students from our school are writing SSLC exams this year. It is a good decision by the department to send the question papers online and let the schools print them. We printed the question papers at our school, but we had to come at 6.30 am because the question paper was uploaded on the portal at 7 am. To print hundreds of copies for 45 students, we need at least two hours. The question papers contain a water mark of code assigned to respective schools.”